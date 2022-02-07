Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Sells 310,000 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd reduced its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 66.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 155,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 310,000 shares during the quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $17,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 171.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 91.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CHKP. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 28th. StockNews.com cut Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Citigroup began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.08.

NASDAQ CHKP traded down $1.08 on Monday, hitting $127.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,297,925. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $107.85 and a 52-week high of $131.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.05. The firm has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.70.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.11. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 37.64%. The business had revenue of $599.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

