Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Sells 2,500 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lessened its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Albemarle by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 47,634 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,431,000 after buying an additional 18,102 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Albemarle by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,396 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Albemarle in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,727,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 577 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,111 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. 79.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.15, for a total value of $146,421.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.94, for a total value of $553,781.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,712 shares of company stock valued at $1,415,548. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ALB stock traded up $4.62 on Monday, reaching $220.64. The company had a trading volume of 11,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 955,184. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $25.81 billion, a PE ratio of 116.82, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $233.92 and a 200-day moving average of $234.87. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $133.82 and a 12 month high of $291.48.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALB. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $199.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. HSBC upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $246.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $247.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.48.

Albemarle Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

