Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Invests $5.87 Million in Glass Houses Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GLHA)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Glass Houses Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GLHA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,868,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd owned about 2.18% of Glass Houses Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Glass Houses Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,696,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Glass Houses Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $6,846,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Glass Houses Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $5,772,000. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Glass Houses Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $3,877,000. Finally, Bloom Tree Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glass Houses Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $3,838,000. 47.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GLHA traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.69. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,273. Glass Houses Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.69.

Glass Houses Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

