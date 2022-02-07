Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Has $67.97 Million Stock Holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) by 92.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,436,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 691,401 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $67,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 4,014.5% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 14,003,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,604,000 after buying an additional 13,663,126 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 37.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,648,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,187,000 after buying an additional 1,524,703 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 241.2% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,859,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,620,000 after buying an additional 2,728,308 shares during the last quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $142,916,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 223.1% in the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 2,053,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,183,000 after buying an additional 1,418,010 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:KWEB traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.66. 434,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,121,682. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.67. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.73 and a fifty-two week high of $104.94.

