Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Acquires 45,500 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,821,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,500 shares during the period. Nutrien comprises 2.1% of Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $182,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Nutrien by 5.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,336,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,137,000 after acquiring an additional 534,023 shares during the period. Albar Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Nutrien by 404.5% in the 3rd quarter. Albar Capital Ltd now owns 252,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,386,000 after acquiring an additional 202,647 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Nutrien by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 302,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,710,000 after acquiring an additional 57,281 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new stake in Nutrien in the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Diversified Investment Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 102,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,647,000 after buying an additional 3,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.09% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $71.75. 79,585 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,044,637. Nutrien Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $77.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James set a $95.00 price target on shares of Nutrien and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $85.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.76.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

