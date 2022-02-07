Citigroup Raises Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Price Target to CHF 505

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from CHF 500 to CHF 505 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on SCMWY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Monday, November 1st. HSBC cut Swisscom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Swisscom from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $285.50.

SCMWY opened at $58.30 on Friday. Swisscom has a 52 week low of $49.87 and a 52 week high of $61.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.45. The firm has a market cap of $30.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Swisscom Company Profile

Swisscom AG engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, Other Operating Segments and Group Headquarters. The Swisscom Switzerland segment comprises residential customers, enterprise customers, wholesale and information technology, network and infrastructure.

