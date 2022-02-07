Citigroup Inc. Sells 7,985 Shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 97,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,985 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Community Health Systems were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 91,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 30,037 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,243,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,196,000 after acquiring an additional 92,810 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 69,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 21,155 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 83.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,295,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,875,000 after acquiring an additional 378,782 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

CYH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America raised Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Community Health Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Community Health Systems from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Community Health Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.89.

NYSE CYH opened at $12.48 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.89 and a 200-day moving average of $12.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.72. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.89 and a 52 week high of $17.04.

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

