Citigroup Inc. Sells 7,920 Shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 35.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,128 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7,920 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in TechTarget were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in TechTarget by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 443 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in TechTarget by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,109 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in TechTarget by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,375 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in TechTarget by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,263 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in TechTarget by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,245 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Get TechTarget alerts:

In other news, Director Roger M. Marino sold 15,000 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.21, for a total value of $1,623,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Greg Strakosch sold 10,000 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $1,070,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,776 shares of company stock valued at $5,252,399. Corporate insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on TechTarget from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised TechTarget from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on TechTarget from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.44.

Shares of TechTarget stock opened at $84.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 126.40 and a beta of 0.87. TechTarget, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.76 and a 12 month high of $111.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.76.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT).

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.