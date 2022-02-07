Citigroup Inc. Sells 22,421 Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,681 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 22,421 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Chemours were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CC. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Chemours by 6,486.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 988 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Chemours in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Chemours by 188.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,016 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Chemours by 146.7% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,694 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Chemours in the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. Institutional investors own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Chemours news, CFO Sameer Ralhan sold 17,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total value of $521,837.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David C. Shelton sold 9,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total value of $294,009.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,336 shares of company stock valued at $3,806,890 over the last ninety days. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CC opened at $32.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.11 and a 200 day moving average of $32.07. The Chemours Company has a 12 month low of $23.30 and a 12 month high of $38.87.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Chemours had a return on equity of 72.01% and a net margin of 6.51%. Chemours’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Chemours Company will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Chemours from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Chemours from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.89.

About Chemours

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

