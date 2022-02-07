Citigroup Inc. Sells 17,995 Shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,995 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 90.7% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 3,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Solar ETF stock opened at $63.41 on Monday. Invesco Solar ETF has a 52 week low of $58.05 and a 52 week high of $125.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.43 and a 200-day moving average of $82.64.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

