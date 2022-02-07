Citigroup Inc. Has $1.22 Million Stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 27.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 91,104 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 34,692 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDRX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,013,235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,775,000 after buying an additional 705,267 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,598,448 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,098,000 after buying an additional 296,024 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 900,276 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,037,000 after buying an additional 233,885 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 582,533 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,788,000 after buying an additional 99,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 473,626 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,767,000 after buying an additional 9,512 shares in the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allscripts Healthcare Solutions alerts:

Shares of MDRX opened at $20.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 4.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.95. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $13.05 and a one year high of $21.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.31.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $369.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.09 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 51.74% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total value of $1,060,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $163,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MDRX. increased their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.