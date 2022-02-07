Citigroup Inc. Has $1.19 Million Position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) by 4.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,532 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 302.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:NXTG opened at $77.60 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.01. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.00 and a fifty-two week high of $83.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $1.232 per share. This represents a $4.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.35%. This is an increase from First Trust IndXX NextG ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

