Citigroup Downgrades Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) to Sell

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) was downgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $145.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $215.00. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 12.90% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $209.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.80.

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $166.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.07. Stanley Black & Decker has a 12 month low of $164.32 and a 12 month high of $225.00. The company has a market capitalization of $27.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.39.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker will post 10.86 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter valued at approximately $752,849,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $402,247,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 680.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,591,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,263,000 after buying an additional 1,387,671 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 94.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,865,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,520,000 after buying an additional 904,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 742.5% during the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 953,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,358,000 after buying an additional 840,074 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

