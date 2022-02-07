Cinctive Capital Management LP Trims Stock Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Cinctive Capital Management LP decreased its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 57.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,102 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $5,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $117,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 262,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $127,418,000 after acquiring an additional 23,895 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $823,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $440.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $575.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $524.20.

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $400.12 on Monday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $301.51 and a 52 week high of $580.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a PE ratio of 89.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $465.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $484.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 53.93%.

In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 6,273 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.42, for a total value of $3,471,603.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.42, for a total value of $754,864.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,746 shares of company stock worth $11,691,712. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.