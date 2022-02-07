Cinctive Capital Management LP Takes Position in Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI)

Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 212,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,086,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 14,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 4,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rush Street Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.36.

RSI opened at $10.28 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -30.23 and a beta of 1.50. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.18 and a 12 month high of $22.37.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $122.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.30 million. Rush Street Interactive had a negative return on equity of 11.85% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. Research analysts predict that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

