Cinctive Capital Management LP Purchases New Position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 239,799 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $5,199,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Wendy’s by 6.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,671,830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $413,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,747 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 27.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,061,354 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $239,811,000 after buying an additional 2,353,413 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 7.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,685,910 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $109,744,000 after buying an additional 339,175 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 13.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,179,612 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,613,000 after buying an additional 500,887 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 3.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,842,647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $83,311,000 after buying an additional 127,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

Wendy’s stock opened at $22.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96. The Wendy’s Company has a 1-year low of $18.86 and a 1-year high of $29.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.61.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $470.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.05 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 9.85%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WEN. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Wendy’s from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America started coverage on Wendy’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Stephens increased their price objective on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Argus cut Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.78.

About Wendy's

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

