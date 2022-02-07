Cinctive Capital Management LP Invests $5.97 Million in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 137,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,965,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DISH Network by 236.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of DISH Network by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DISH Network by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of DISH Network by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. 99.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DISH has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of DISH Network from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of DISH Network from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of DISH Network from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of DISH Network from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DISH Network presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISH opened at $30.65 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.64 and a 200-day moving average of $38.55. The firm has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.04. DISH Network Co. has a twelve month low of $28.98 and a twelve month high of $47.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that DISH Network Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

