Cinctive Capital Management LP Has $4.66 Million Stock Holdings in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Cinctive Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 91.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 107,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 51,588 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $4,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in National Retail Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in National Retail Properties by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in National Retail Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in National Retail Properties by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 1,398.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 140,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 130,657 shares during the period. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NNN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.67.

NNN stock opened at $43.07 on Monday. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $40.08 and a one year high of $50.33. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 10.98 and a quick ratio of 10.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.22%.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

