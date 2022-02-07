Cinctive Capital Management LP Buys New Holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 35,280 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,194,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Guidewire Software by 2,165.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,439,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,524 shares during the period. Skye Global Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 165.2% during the 2nd quarter. Skye Global Management LP now owns 1,618,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,381,000 after buying an additional 1,008,000 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC lifted its stake in Guidewire Software by 58.1% during the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,067,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,320,000 after purchasing an additional 392,128 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Guidewire Software by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,070,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $602,710,000 after purchasing an additional 308,579 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 934,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,049,000 after acquiring an additional 251,265 shares in the last quarter.

GWRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $138.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Guidewire Software from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.00.

In other Guidewire Software news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 2,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total value of $234,659.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total value of $628,281.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,804 shares of company stock valued at $1,655,512. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GWRE stock opened at $96.95 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.04. The company has a quick ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.76 and a twelve month high of $130.95. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of -82.86 and a beta of 1.30.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $165.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.73 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 13.20% and a negative return on equity of 5.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

