Cinctive Capital Management LP Boosts Holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Cinctive Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,902 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 6,637 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management Corp IL ADV lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 11,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Oribel Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 20.4% in the second quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 81,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,374,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 1.0% during the third quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 108,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $36,719,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 2.6% during the third quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 76,811 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,069,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,399,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 10,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total transaction of $3,495,486.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.46, for a total value of $39,307.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,594 shares of company stock worth $8,402,369. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FB. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $445.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $301.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $315.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $345.53.

Shares of FB stock opened at $237.09 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $322.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $340.25. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1-year low of $230.11 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $659.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.28.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

