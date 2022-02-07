Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Purchased by Elk River Wealth Management LLC

Elk River Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,885 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $2,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 8,512.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Richard A. Dierker sold 53,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total transaction of $4,812,872.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Rene Hemsey sold 2,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $226,499.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 869,968 shares of company stock worth $82,018,976 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CHD traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $101.08. The stock had a trading volume of 41,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,171,133. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.62 and a 52 week high of $104.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.54.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, October 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 30.51%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Argus cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.10.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

