Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) Raised to Outperform at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$6.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$4.75.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cormark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$6.25 target price on shares of Chorus Aviation in a report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$5.40 target price on shares of Chorus Aviation in a report on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$4.85 to C$4.30 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chorus Aviation presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$5.36.

Shares of TSE:CHR opened at C$3.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$698.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.49 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.89. Chorus Aviation has a fifty-two week low of C$3.18 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 305.77, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$274.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$251.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Chorus Aviation will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

