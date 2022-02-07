Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) Insider Sells $18,348.00 in Stock

Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) insider David Jakeman sold 3,300 shares of Chimerix stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total value of $18,348.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Chimerix stock opened at $5.56 on Monday. Chimerix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.75 and a 12-month high of $11.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.22. The stock has a market cap of $482.95 million, a PE ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.38.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21). Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 58.06% and a negative net margin of 4,762.96%. The firm had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Chimerix, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMRX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Chimerix in the first quarter valued at about $166,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chimerix by 91.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chimerix by 3.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 164,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chimerix during the second quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Chimerix by 21.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 45,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 8,168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Chimerix in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Chimerix from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.63.

Chimerix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio includes Brincidofovir for the treatment of adenovirus, cytomegalovirus, and smallpox. The company was founded by George R. Painter, III and Timothy Wollaeger in April 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

