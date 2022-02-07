Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (CGIFF) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS: CGIFF) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/28/2022 – Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$10.00 to C$8.75.

1/28/2022 – Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund had its price target lowered by analysts at Desjardins from C$10.00 to C$9.50.

1/27/2022 – Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$12.00 to C$11.00.

1/27/2022 – Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$8.00 to C$7.50.

1/11/2022 – Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$10.00 to C$10.50.

Shares of CGIFF opened at $5.81 on Monday. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $7.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.79.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund engages in the provision of portfolio of industrial chemicals and value-added services. It operates through the following segments: Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals, Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals, Electrochemicals, and Corporate. The Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals segment markets sulphuric acid, liquid sulphur dioxide, sulphur, sodium hydrosulphite, sodium bisulphate, and zinc oxide.

