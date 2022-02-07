Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Bought by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,783 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 8.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,470,000 after purchasing an additional 7,343 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 174.3% during the third quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 12,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 7,689 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the second quarter worth about $16,481,000. Andra AP fonden increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 78.1% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 119,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,854,000 after acquiring an additional 52,300 shares during the period. Finally, Hendershot Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.3% during the third quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 53,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,074,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

CHKP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $148.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.08.

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $128.26 on Monday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $107.85 and a 12-month high of $131.48. The company has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.05.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.11. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 25.28%. The company had revenue of $599.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

