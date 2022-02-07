Chakana Copper (CVE:PERU) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.21

Shares of Chakana Copper Corp. (CVE:PERU) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21, with a volume of 133001 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.
About Chakana Copper (CVE:PERU)
Featured Articles
- onsemi Bottoms, Institutional Activity Turns Bullish
- LPL In Buy Range After Better-Than-Expected Q4 Report
- Bottom Fishing For Johnson Outdoors
- Intuitive Surgical is an Intuitive Buy
- Abbott Stock is an Oversold Play
Receive News & Ratings for Chakana Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chakana Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.