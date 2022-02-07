Chakana Copper (CVE:PERU) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.21

Shares of Chakana Copper Corp. (CVE:PERU) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21, with a volume of 133001 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.

About Chakana Copper (CVE:PERU)

Chakana Copper Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Soledad project, a copper, gold, and silver project located in Central Peru. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

