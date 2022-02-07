CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Trading Down 3% Following Insider Selling

Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) were down 3% on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $72.64 and last traded at $72.80. Approximately 27,556 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,564,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.06.

Specifically, VP Bert A. Frost sold 26,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,016,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 23,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,642,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,893 shares of company stock valued at $10,900,066 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CF shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $69.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s disclosure that its Q4 is tracking better thanks to the strong global nitrogen market conditions. Jackson adds that even assuming a moderation from record prices, CF still seems to be pace for free cash flow well in excess of $10 per share, which should accelerate buybacks and provide more dry powder for investments. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CF Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.58.

The stock has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.96%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in CF Industries in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in CF Industries by 121.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CF Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CF Industries in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in CF Industries in the second quarter worth about $44,000. 90.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

