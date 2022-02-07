Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Shares Acquired by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) by 1,089.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,503 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 46,257 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $3,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Century Communities by 81.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,946 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Century Communities by 49.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 421,305 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,889,000 after buying an additional 139,332 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Century Communities by 7.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 527,835 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,435,000 after buying an additional 37,069 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the third quarter worth approximately $2,065,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Century Communities during the third quarter worth approximately $1,530,000. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Century Communities stock opened at $60.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 2.00. Century Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.95 and a 52 week high of $86.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.72.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.08 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Century Communities had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 32.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Century Communities, Inc. will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.12%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CCS shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Century Communities from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Century Communities from $97.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Century Communities from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Century Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.60.

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

