Centrifuge Hits Market Cap of $114.84 Million (CFG)

Centrifuge (CURRENCY:CFG) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 7th. One Centrifuge coin can currently be purchased for about $0.64 or 0.00001472 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Centrifuge has traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Centrifuge has a total market capitalization of $114.84 million and $1.22 million worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002288 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00051402 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 52% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,123.47 or 0.07144111 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.96 or 0.00054802 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,723.89 or 1.00006749 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.66 or 0.00054126 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00006601 BTC.

About Centrifuge

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 178,460,243 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge

Centrifuge Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centrifuge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centrifuge using one of the exchanges listed above.

