Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) vs. CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Financial Comparison

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) and CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Central Pacific Financial alerts:

This table compares Central Pacific Financial and CVB Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Central Pacific Financial $261.82 million 3.08 $79.89 million $2.84 10.14 CVB Financial $468.02 million 6.60 $212.52 million $1.57 14.52

CVB Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Central Pacific Financial. Central Pacific Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CVB Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Central Pacific Financial and CVB Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Central Pacific Financial 0 1 1 0 2.50 CVB Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00

Central Pacific Financial currently has a consensus target price of $31.50, indicating a potential upside of 9.41%. CVB Financial has a consensus target price of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.92%. Given Central Pacific Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Central Pacific Financial is more favorable than CVB Financial.

Dividends

Central Pacific Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. CVB Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Central Pacific Financial pays out 35.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CVB Financial pays out 45.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Central Pacific Financial has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and CVB Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Central Pacific Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.4% of Central Pacific Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.2% of CVB Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Central Pacific Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of CVB Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Central Pacific Financial and CVB Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Central Pacific Financial 30.51% 14.46% 1.11% CVB Financial 45.41% 10.34% 1.36%

Volatility & Risk

Central Pacific Financial has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CVB Financial has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Central Pacific Financial

Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Central Pacific Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. The Banking Operations segment includes construction and real estate development lending, commercial lending, residential mortgage lending and servicing, indirect auto lending, trust services, and retail brokerage services. The Treasury segment involves in managing company’s investment securities portfolio and wholesale funding activities. The All Others segment consists electronic banking, data processing, and management of bank owned properties. The company was founded on February 1, 1982 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank. Its products include loans for commercial businesses, commercial real estate, multi-family, construction, land, dairy and livestock and agribusiness, consumer and government-guaranteed small business loans. The company was founded by George A. Borba on April 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Ontario, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Central Pacific Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Pacific Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.