Celo Dollar (CUSD) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.33 Million

Celo Dollar (CURRENCY:CUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 7th. One Celo Dollar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00002261 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Celo Dollar has a total market capitalization of $93.99 million and $2.33 million worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Celo Dollar has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Celo Dollar alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004602 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001132 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00043103 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.60 or 0.00108309 BTC.

About Celo Dollar

Celo Dollar is a coin. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar's official website is celo.org . Celo Dollar's official Twitter account is @carbon_money . The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency's Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Carbon is a non-collateralised stable coin that has two types of tokens, the Carbon stable coin and the Carbon Credit token (“Carbon Credit”). If the demand of the Carbon stable coin starts to decrease Carbon Credits are auctioned off via a reverse Dutch auction smart contract to the market participants who are willing to burn their stable coins (Carbon). On the other scenario, when the demand for the Carbon stable coin increases new minted stable coins are distributed to Carbon Credit holders on a pro-rata basis, originating downward pressure to push the price back to the peg. “

Celo Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celo Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

