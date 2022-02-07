Cedar Rock Capital Ltd. Sells 78,735 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Cedar Rock Capital Ltd. cut its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,623,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,735 shares during the period. Clorox accounts for approximately 6.4% of Cedar Rock Capital Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Cedar Rock Capital Ltd. owned 1.32% of Clorox worth $268,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Clorox by 2.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 563,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,364,000 after buying an additional 11,205 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox in the second quarter worth $3,650,000. Willis Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 4.3% in the second quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 207,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,262,000 after purchasing an additional 8,553 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 29.0% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 145.2% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 117,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,506,000 after purchasing an additional 69,747 shares in the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Clorox from $141.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Clorox from $159.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Atlantic Securities cut Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut Clorox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Clorox from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clorox has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.63.

Shares of NYSE:CLX traded up $2.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $143.61. The company had a trading volume of 66,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,681,853. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.69. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $140.06 and a 1-year high of $196.66. The firm has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.07.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.18). Clorox had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 80.08%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 233.17%.

In related news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $40,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

