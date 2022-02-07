CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Stock Holdings Decreased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,965,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,393 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $288,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 62,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,331,000 after buying an additional 7,191 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CBRE Group stock opened at $101.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.42. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.87 and a 52-week high of $111.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CBRE shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of CBRE Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $488,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

