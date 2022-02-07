Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) Price Target Cut to $142.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $146.00 to $142.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.09% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.78.

Shares of CBOE opened at $120.25 on Monday. Cboe Global Markets has a 52 week low of $87.00 and a 52 week high of $139.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $124.93 and a 200-day moving average of $125.56.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

