Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The business had revenue of $390.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Cboe Global Markets stock traded up $3.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $120.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,126,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,566. The company has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 0.66. Cboe Global Markets has a 12 month low of $87.00 and a 12 month high of $139.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

CBOE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $154.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.18.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 391,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,036 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.37% of Cboe Global Markets worth $46,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 79.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

