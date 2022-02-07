Catriona Hoare Purchases 1,700 Shares of Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC (LON:MTU) Stock

Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC (LON:MTU) insider Catriona Hoare purchased 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 139 ($1.87) per share, for a total transaction of £2,363 ($3,176.93).

Shares of MTU stock opened at GBX 137.50 ($1.85) on Monday. Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 132 ($1.77) and a 12-month high of GBX 184 ($2.47). The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 157.43 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 165.92. The stock has a market capitalization of £230.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.87.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a GBX 1.70 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 0.12%.

Montanaro UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Montanaro Investment Managers Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap companies operating across diversified sectors.

