Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Separately, Benchmark raised shares of Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of Carpenter Technology stock opened at $28.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 1.91. Carpenter Technology has a twelve month low of $26.84 and a twelve month high of $49.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.04. Carpenter Technology had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 5.96%. The business had revenue of $396.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.33 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.61) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Carpenter Technology will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacturing, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment comprises of major premium alloy and stainless steel manufacturing operations.

