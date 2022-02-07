Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Trading Up 8.2%

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)’s stock price was up 8.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.64 and last traded at $21.60. Approximately 1,293,172 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 35,211,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.96.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CCL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.89.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.99.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 497.70% and a negative return on equity of 49.03%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 7,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $163,984.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 95,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $1,827,787.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 19.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 152,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,027,000 after buying an additional 25,219 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 9.2% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 844,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,257,000 after purchasing an additional 71,306 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 8.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 112,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 9,220 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 65.6% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 125,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after purchasing an additional 49,560 shares during the period. 52.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.