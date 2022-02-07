CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) by 18.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,220 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CarLotz were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LOTZ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CarLotz in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of CarLotz in the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CarLotz by 156.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,551,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168,594 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in CarLotz by 454.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 110,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in CarLotz by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 308,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 129,019 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on LOTZ shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CarLotz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barrington Research cut shares of CarLotz from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOTZ opened at $2.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $227.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. CarLotz, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.68 and a twelve month high of $10.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.40.

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $68.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.22 million. CarLotz had a negative net margin of 14.14% and a negative return on equity of 31.92%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CarLotz, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CarLotz

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

