Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $253.60.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CSL. Zelman & Associates began coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $243.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 15,000.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 115.6% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 650.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 931 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Carlisle Companies stock traded up $2.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $217.88. 3,580 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,163. The company has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Carlisle Companies has a 52-week low of $143.88 and a 52-week high of $250.23.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.