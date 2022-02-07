Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $253.60.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CSL. Zelman & Associates began coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $243.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 15,000.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 115.6% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 650.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 931 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.82% of the company’s stock.
About Carlisle Companies
Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.
