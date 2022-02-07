Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Director Sells $382,980.00 in Stock

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Director Scott D. Grimes sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.83, for a total transaction of $382,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Cardlytics stock opened at $67.49 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.19 and a 200 day moving average of $80.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.44 and a beta of 2.32. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.06 and a 12-month high of $161.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDLX. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Cardlytics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Cardlytics by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cardlytics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Cardlytics by 232.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cardlytics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on CDLX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.14.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

