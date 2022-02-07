Carbon (CRBN) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $177,592.00

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 7th. One Carbon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0724 or 0.00000166 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Carbon has a market capitalization of $2.34 million and approximately $177,592.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Carbon has traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Carbon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002289 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00051669 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 41.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,118.90 or 0.07135435 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00055159 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,638.82 or 0.99837078 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00053765 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00006599 BTC.

Carbon Profile

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,269,726 coins. The official message board for Carbon is medium.com/@crbnio . Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio . Carbon’s official website is crbn.io

Buying and Selling Carbon

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carbon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Carbon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Carbon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Carbon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.