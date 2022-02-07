Capital Product Partners L.P. Expected to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of $1.10 Per Share (NASDAQ:CPLP)

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Capital Product Partners in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans expects that the shipping company will earn $1.10 per share for the quarter.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CPLP. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Capital Product Partners from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital Product Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPLP opened at $15.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $299.76 million, a P/E ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Capital Product Partners has a 1-year low of $9.30 and a 1-year high of $17.00.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.30. Capital Product Partners had a net margin of 52.58% and a return on equity of 11.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. This is a boost from Capital Product Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.74%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPLP. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $159,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 506,282 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,177,000 after purchasing an additional 83,262 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,550 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,773 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,118,098 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $14,535,000 after purchasing an additional 305,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 149.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,030 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

Capital Product Partners LP is a shipping company, which engages in the seaborne transportation of containerized goods and dry cargo. It owns panamax container and capesize bulk carrier vessels. The company was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

