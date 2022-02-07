Capital One Financial Weighs in on Coterra Energy, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:CTRA)

Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Coterra Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.95 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.05.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CTRA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Coterra Energy in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America downgraded Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coterra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Coterra Energy stock opened at $23.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of -0.19. Coterra Energy has a 1 year low of $14.28 and a 1 year high of $24.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.66 and a 200-day moving average of $18.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

In related news, VP Kevin William Smith sold 11,345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $227,694.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen P. Bell sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $2,014,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 272,941 shares of company stock worth $5,606,410. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Coterra Energy stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000. 54.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

