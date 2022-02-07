Capital One Financial Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of $1.31 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.27. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.87 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.22 EPS.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.05). Northern Oil and Gas had a negative return on equity of 112.35% and a negative net margin of 136.31%. The business had revenue of $259.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.99 million.

NOG has been the subject of several other research reports. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northern Oil and Gas has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.78.

NOG stock opened at $24.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.86, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 2.41. Northern Oil and Gas has a 12 month low of $10.86 and a 12 month high of $27.87.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 0.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 105,114 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,003 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 56,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 5.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,865 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 16.2% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,040 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Cresta Greenwood, Llc sold 134,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $2,567,460.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is a boost from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 29th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is -5.03%.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

