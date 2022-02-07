Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Thursday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($1.45) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.44). Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS.

AUPH has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.60.

AUPH opened at $17.62 on Monday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $33.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.56 and a beta of 0.85.

In other Aurinia Pharmaceuticals news, Director Jill Leversage bought 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.04 per share, for a total transaction of $32,064.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Robert Martin sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total value of $1,508,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the period. ACT Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. ACT Capital Management LLC now owns 188,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 290.2% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 6,275 shares during the period. 33.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

