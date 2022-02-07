Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) Shares Purchased by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) by 398.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cano Health were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cano Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $423,303,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in Cano Health during the second quarter worth $134,119,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Cano Health during the second quarter worth $133,628,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Cano Health during the second quarter worth $96,039,000. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Cano Health during the second quarter worth $59,118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CANO opened at $6.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Cano Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $16.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.45.

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $526.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.61 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cano Health, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CANO. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Cano Health from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Cano Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Cano Health from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cano Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

In related news, Director Solomon D. Trujillo bought 97,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.55 per share, with a total value of $1,023,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marlow Hernandez bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.65 per share, with a total value of $77,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 132,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,329,925 in the last three months.

About Cano Health

Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management.

