Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Senior Officer Sells C$2,108,927.94 in Stock

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 13,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$155.22, for a total transaction of C$2,108,927.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,900 shares in the company, valued at C$3,088,810.34.

On Thursday, January 27th, Sean Finn sold 8,211 shares of Canadian National Railway stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$151.60, for a total transaction of C$1,244,781.85.

Canadian National Railway stock opened at C$156.04 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$157.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$150.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$109.20 billion and a PE ratio of 23.54. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of C$125.00 and a 1-year high of C$168.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.733 per share. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 37.11%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CNR. Atlantic Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$177.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$163.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$172.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$132.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$168.00 to C$167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$154.68.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

