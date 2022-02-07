Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Price Target to $22.00

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) had its price objective raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MiX Telematics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of MiX Telematics stock opened at $12.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35 and a beta of 0.92. MiX Telematics has a 12-month low of $10.49 and a 12-month high of $16.79.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MIXT. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its position in MiX Telematics by 11.0% during the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,434,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,387,000 after buying an additional 241,260 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in MiX Telematics by 8.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,168,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,388,000 after buying an additional 95,400 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in MiX Telematics during the second quarter valued at $629,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in MiX Telematics by 102.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 32,171 shares during the period. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC raised its position in MiX Telematics by 12.0% during the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 264,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after buying an additional 28,356 shares during the period. 36.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.

