Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Price Target to $22.00

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) had its price objective raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MiX Telematics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.00.
Shares of MiX Telematics stock opened at $12.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35 and a beta of 0.92. MiX Telematics has a 12-month low of $10.49 and a 12-month high of $16.79.
About MiX Telematics
MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.
