CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share, Scotiabank Forecasts

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) – Research analysts at Scotiabank dropped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for CAE in a report issued on Thursday, February 3rd. Scotiabank analyst K. Gupta now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.14. Scotiabank also issued estimates for CAE’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $647.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.90 million. CAE had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 3.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CAE. TD Securities increased their target price on CAE from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on CAE in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their target price on CAE from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. CIBC dropped their target price on CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Desjardins raised CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.89.

NYSE CAE opened at $24.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 69.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.68. CAE has a fifty-two week low of $22.80 and a fifty-two week high of $34.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAE. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in CAE by 158.0% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,689,818 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $148,331,000 after buying an additional 2,872,188 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in CAE during the second quarter valued at about $51,416,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in CAE by 50.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,228,576 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $96,289,000 after buying an additional 1,086,830 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in CAE during the fourth quarter valued at about $21,000,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in CAE by 85.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,516,471 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $57,384,000 after buying an additional 700,142 shares in the last quarter. 56.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

